Priyanka Chopra's 'Anjaana Anjaani' Has Some Of The Best Songs Of All Time | See Videos

Priyanka Chopra worked in the movie Anjaana Anjaani in the year 2010. The cast of the movie also included Ranbir Kapoor, Vishal Malhotra, Joy Sengupta, Pooja Kumar, and Tanvi Azmi. The movie was directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie was a hit and earned ₹685 million at the box office. The film had a budget of ₹380 million. Not only the movie but the songs of the movie were also a hit. Take a look at some of the hit songs from the movie Anjaana Anjaani.

Hit songs from the movie Anjaana Anjaani

Tujhe Bhula Diya

This is one of the sad songs from the movie. Tujhe Bhula Diya has received 47 million views on YouTube. The iconic song was sung by Mohit Chauhan, Shekhar Ravjiani, Shruti Pathak. The song released on March 18, 2011. The music label T-Series released the song on their YouTube channel.

Tu Na Jaane Aas Paas Hai Khuda

The song was sung by the soulful singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The song has received over 21 million views on YouTube. The song featured Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. The music video of the song released on March 18, 2011, on YouTube. The song was written by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani.

Tumse Hi Tumse

The song has received over 7 million views on YouTube. This was the second song from the album that was sung by Shekhar Ravjiani. He also collaborated with singer Caralisa Monteiro for the song. The lyrics of the song were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Anvita Dutt Guptan, and Caralisa Monteiro.

Hairat

The adventure song featured Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. The song has received over 5.8 million views on YouTube and was sung by singer Lucky Ali. The song was written by Vishal Dadlani, who has also written popular songs like Tu Meri, Allah Ke Bande Hasde, Bin Tere, and many more.

