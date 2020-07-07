Priyanka Chopra's Best Co-stars Who Ruled The BO Collections, See List

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywood. She has worked in various movies throughout her career and inspires the audience with her acting. The actor has also collaborated with some of the popular actors from the industry. She also has a great bond with some of the on-screen actors who she has worked with. Let's take a look at some of Priyanka's co-stars according to her movies.

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra's first collaboration with Farhan was in Dil Dhadakne Do. Zoya Akhtar's movie minted a good amount of money at the box office. The movie grossed ₹145 Crore at the box office. Priyanka Chopra played the role of Ayesha Mehra and Farhan Akhtar played the role of Sunny Gill, who is Ayesha's love interest in the film. Both the actors then collaborated in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink. The biographical comedy-drama film written and directed by Shonali Bose. The movie earned around ₹35 Crore at the box office. Farhan and Priyanka were praised for their on-screen pairing in The Sky Is Pink. The movie gained positive reviews from the audience.

Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar

The first movie in which Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar's worked together was Andaaz that released in the year 2003. According to several reports, Andaaz earned ₹288 million worldwide. The next year both the actors were seen in two movies, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Aitraaz. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi earned ₹56.5 Crores while Aitraaz went on to collect ₹26 Crores. Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar's pair is considered among the most successful onscreen pairs of Bollywood. While the duo has not been seen together for a long time after their last movie, Waqt: The Race Against Time which earned close to ₹43 Crore at the box office.

Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in films like Agneepath, Krrish and Krrish 3. All of these movies enjoyed massive collections at the box office while also earning appreciation from fans and movie critics. Krrish is marked as Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik's first collaboration. Agneepath minted ₹195 Crore while Krrish earned ₹120 Crore worldwide. According to several media reports, Krrish 3 earned a whopping ₹244 Crore at the box office.

The superhero film which is written and directed by Rakesh Roshan is the second instalment of the Krrish franchise. After the success of Krrish 3, It is reported that Krrish 4 will release in 2021. Fans got excited after Rakesh Roshan shared the news of the upcoming film and they cannot wait to see Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan back on screen.

