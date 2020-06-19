Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra's Adorable Candid Pictures Together Are Unmissable

Nick Jonas married his lady-love Priyanka Chopra in December 2018. This Hollywood singer now can understand Bollywood memes, have also practiced some Thumkas. So, to witness some beautiful sides of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love life in their adorable pictures, here is a compilation of their candid shots that prove their love and affection for each other.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Reveals A 'super-sweet' Yet 'awkward' Bedroom Habit Of Husband Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's candid pictures together

Here is a glimpse of Nick Jonas's first Holi celebration with his dearest wife Priyanka Chopra in India. He wore an Indian traditional attire and gave full-on desi vibes like a typical Indian person playing Holi. Nick Jonas posted this adorable festive candid picture of their Holi celebration on Instagram and captioned it saying-

My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @priyankachopra

Also read | Nick Jonas Can Be Sorted Into ‘Hufflepuff House' According To This Creative Fan Edit

Nick Jonas always appreciates her wife's culture and also praises her for teaching him all about her Indian culture and religion. On their first Karva Chauth, they celebrated it perfectly like an Indian couple and Nick Jonas was over-whelmed with Priyanka Chopra's efforts. In this picture, Priyanka Chopra is wearing a red saree and Nick Jonas is dressed up in a silk Kurta Pyjama, just like an Indian couple. He praised her very beautifully on this day.

My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!

The prettiest couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in white clicked for this beautiful candid. They look really perfect as a couple in this picture. Have a look at this candid picture of both and also read the caption here.

One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. ❤️ @priyankachopra

Nick Jonas looking at Priyanka so adorably and lovingly, and also says that he just adores her smile. Have a look at this amazing candid of the duo and also read the caption.

Also read | Nick Jonas' Mobile Wallpaper Is An Adorable Pic With Priyanka Chopra; Check Here

An adorable picture of the perfect couple on the occasion of Diwali. They are seen lighting candles. Both the celebs opted for typical Indian wear on this auspicious Indian festival. Check out their pic here-

2019 was one of the most incredible years of my life. I can’t wait to see all that 2020 has to bring. Happy new year to everyone!

It is evident, Nick Jonas many times have appreciated and stated that he loves Priyanka's smile and that wide happy laugh. It gives life to his day and hence there is one more candid picture of the duo to have a look at-

Also read | Nick Jonas Stands In Solidarity Against Racism, Makes Donations 'to Help Fight This Fight'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.