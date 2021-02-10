Phoebe Dynevor Hints Season 2 Of 'Bridgerton' Will Be Streamed Sooner Than Expected

Phoebe Dynevor was loved for her character in the Netflix series Bridgerton. She rocked the fiery red hair again which hints season 2 of the series. On February 6, the actor showed off her makeover while catching a flight back to London from New York City. Apart from her new hair colour, the Bridgeton fame was also seen sporting baby bangs, the same hairstyle Phoebe Dynevor donned for her character Daphne Bridgerton on the show.

Pheobe Dynevor in Bridgerton hints season 2 is coming soon!

This simply sparked rumours that season 2 of the show will be coming to Netflix, sooner than the audience thought. Back on January 21, Netflix announced 'Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2'. As reported by Yahoo Entertainment, Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes commented that the show will be back for season 2 followed the success of season 1. She also added and asked her fans to have themselves sorted with a bottle of Ratafia, for the most delightful occasion.

Also Read: Bridgerton Creator Chris Van Dusen Hints At Season 2 Of This Period Drama; Read Details

Also Read: 'Bridgerton' Boudoir Interiors Valued At A Whopping Price, See How Much They Cost Today

Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne Bridgerton's elder brother and the head of the household, played by Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton season 2 spoke to the publishing house last month and discussed the character and what he hopes the series explores in season 2. He said the audience would expect Anthony to be alright and would want him to learn and love himself, making mistakes without seriously hurting the people he loves.

He also added that he would love to see Anthony on the dance floor and see him smile a little bit more. Nicola Coughlan who portrays the role of Penelope Featherington also commented that Bridgerton season 2 will follow Anthony's story closely. Adding that she would love to see how that changes the show.

Also Read: 'Bridgerton' Cast Members Rege-Jean Page And Phoebe Dynevor Address Dating Rumours

Apart from the series being renewed for another season, last month it was nominated for 2 SAG Awards for Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in Drama series. Rege-Jean Page's performance was critically acclaimed for his character as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in the Bridgerton cast. As fans are excited to watch the second season, the Bridgerton season 2 release date is expected to be announced soon.

Also Read: 'Bridgerton' Season 2: Who Is Kate Sheffield And Why Are Fans Talking About Her?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.