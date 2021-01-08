'KGF' star Yash to soon make his debut as a producer after 'KGF: Chapter 2' release?

Kannada superstar Yash who is all set to mesmerize fans with his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 is about to launch his own production house. A source close to the actor informed Bollywood Hungama that both KGF and its sequel are produced by close friends of Yash. The source further added that the actor is set to produce his own films after KGF.

Yash to make his debut as a producer

The source revealed that the actor will announce his production as soon as KGF 2 releases. Apart from the KGF 2 release date, the source also informed that the actor’s debut as a producer will not get affected due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country. The actor will not wait for his next release to start his film as a producer after that, even if Covid slows down things to such an extent that KGF2 is unable to release in Summer 2021. as planned,” says a source very close to Yash.

Meanwhile, January 8 marks the birthday of the actor who turned 35-years-old today. To make the day extra special for the actor, the makers of his next film KGF 2 released the much-awaited teaser. Interestingly, the teaser of Yash starrer sequel begins with the promise that the lead character Rocky makes to his dying mother, that he won’t die in poverty. Apart from Yash, the two-minute-sixteen-seconds long teaser also gives a brief glimpse of new cast members Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Going by the teaser, the star of the franchise is all set to give a mass-masala hit with jaw-dropping action sequences. Yash's Rocky in the most-awaited teaser ramp up excitement around the movie.

While the first part featured Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, the second installment of Prashanth Neel will also star Raveena Tandon as a pivotal character. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the villain in the upcoming film. The franchise is jointly produced by Hombale Films, AA Films & Excel Entertainment. Earlier, the teaser was scheduled to release on January 8. But, as the video was leaked, the makers released it on January 7 to contain the damage.

(Image credit: Yash/ Instagram)

