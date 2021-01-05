Priyanshu Painyuli: 'Mirzapur 2' Is Special As It Gave More Recognition Than Any Project

Mirzapur fame actor Priyanshu Painyuli is enjoying a massive fan following his portrayal as Robin in Mirzapur 2. The actor, in his conversations with Hindustan Times, revealed that the character Robin has redefined his journey and gave him recognition. The Extraction actor is thankful to the digital streaming platforms for churning out well-etched narratives and plotlines that people easily connect with.

Priyanshu Painyuli shares his thoughts on Mirzapur 2 success

Talking about his characters in both Mirzapur and Extraction, the actor said that essaying them was not an easy task for him as they had different layers to them. The actor further credited the web for providing the actors with the leverage where they can easily experiment with their skills. Priyanshu opined that his characters would have been completely different if it had been a film. Looking forward to starting the next season of Mirzapur hopefully in 2021, the actor adds that he was well versed with the fan following of the show, but he realised after he was roped in for the second season. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Priyanshu said that Mirzapur 2 has made him a household name now and according to him none of his projects got this much recognition from the audience and fans. His character as Robin and his hook line in the series as ‘Yeh Bhi Theek hai’ has resonated well with the audience.

Priyanshu who made his web show Bang Baaja Baaraat in 2015, opposite Mirzapur co-actor Ali Fazal, says that nobody saw the web trend coming back then. He said that the show back then was made on an experimental basis and he was not sure that it would flourish so well. According to him, people spend money to watch a film in the theatres whereas a web show needs to keep the interest level high and can be watched from the comfort of one’s home.

The actor, who has two films in his kitty including Rashmi Rocket and Pippa, recently got married to his long-time girlfriend Vandana Joshi. The pre-wedding festivities began in Dehradun in November. The wedding festivities had begun on November 25 and concluded on November 28, 2020. In an earlier interview with the entertainment daily, Priyanshu had revealed he and Vandana had plans of getting married earlier this year. He further told the portal that due to COVID 19 pandemic, the wedding plans got delayed, but they wanted to end the year on a happy note and therefore held the wedding in the last week of November.

