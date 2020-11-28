Priyanshu Painyuli Employed A Team Of COVID Experts At His Wedding To Ensure Safety?

On November 27, Priyanshu Painyuli, who grabbed the attention for his performance in Mirzapur 2, tied the knot with his longtime partner Vandana Joshi in an intimate ceremony in Dehradun. Apart from a brief note on his social media, a few media reports are also giving a peek into Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi's wedding. According to a report by Mid-day, it is said that the actor hired COVID specialists to ensure the safety of guests.

Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi's wedding

Interestingly, the report informed that the team, comprising of medical experts, had set up a disinfection tunnel at the entrance of the wedding venue. Meanwhile, six sanitisation counters were set up on the premises, and guests had to undergo the customary temperature check. Elaborating further, the report stated that the guest list restricted to 50, the seating arrangement was designed such that people could maintain physical distancing.

On the other hand, the chefs and attendants too had to undergo a COVID-19 test before the wedding day. The report concluded and added that the safety protocols extended to the low-key reception that the newly-weds hosted in the evening.

Priyanshu Painyuli's wedding photos

Coming back to the brief social media post of the 32-year-old actor, it has a couple of photos, in which the newly-weds are seen in their bride and groom avatar. Painyuli wrote, "And we lived happily ever after" at the start of his caption. He further asserted, "At the start of 2020, we were comfortably coasting along, not knowing what’s going to come our way. Everyday ever since has been a reminder of precious family and loved ones are. The pandemic put a halt on wedding plans across the world but we took it in our stride and decided to have an intimate gathering". Scroll down to take a look at his post.

In his brief caption, Priyanshu also wrote the quote of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, which read, "It was time when they both loved each other best, without hurry or excess, when both were most conscious of and grateful for their incredible victories over adversity. Life would still present them with other moral trials, of course, but that no longer mattered".

