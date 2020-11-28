Vandana Joshi Twirls In Pink Lehenga, Hubby Priyanshu Painyuli Calls Her 'beauty'

Mirzapur star Priyanshu Painyuli tied the knot with dancer Vandana Joshi. Since then, fans have been going gaga over their wedding pictures on social media. Recently, the latter also posted a video of herself in a gorgeous pink Lehenga through her official Instagram handle, which garnered an adorable comment from her husband. Here is everything you need to know about Vandana Joshi’s recent video on the video-sharing platform. Check out:

Vandana Joshi twirls in her pink wedding lehenga

Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi's wedding photos have been making rounds on different social media platforms. Recently, the dancer took to Instagram and shared a video of herself twirling in a gorgeous pink lehenga through her handle on November 27, 2020, Friday. She is flaunting her wedding look in the traditional attire with Jasleen Royal’s Din Shagna Da song setting the mood alongside the clip.

Vandana Joshi paired her half-sleeved blouse featuring extensive embroidery work with a flared skirt. She styled her bridal attire with a similar-shaded dupatta from front to back, showcasing a golden floral pattern border, and polka dot design. Meanwhile, the dancer has covered her head with another one.

She has accessorised her traditional attire with a statement neckpiece, earrings, nose ring, Matha Tikka, and red and white bangles. For a rounded off look, Vandana Joshi tied her hair in a tidy bun and opted for heavy pink bridal makeup. In the caption accompanying her video post, Vandana Joshi tagged Pratishtha- The Label for outfit and styling, Pragya Parmita for makeup, and Bling Bag for jewellery. Check out the video from Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi's wedding below.

Response to Vandana Joshi's video

Among other Vandana Joshi and Priyanshu Painyuli's wedding photos and videos, this one received more than 1120 likes and over 48 comments within a day. Numerous fans and followers of the dancer congratulated her in the comment section of the post. Moreover, her husband, Priyanshu Painyuli, could not get enough of his wife. He penned, “WoowwwwðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ who is this beauty?” on the video. Here are some of the response to the video from Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi's wedding:

