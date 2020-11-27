Priyanshu Painyuli Ties Knot With Long-time Girlfriend Vandana Joshi In Dehradun; See Pics

Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli recently got married to his long-time girlfriend Vandana Joshi. The pre-wedding festivities began in Dehradun earlier and now the duo got married in a day-time ceremony. Vandana Joshi wore a beautiful pink coloured lehenga for her wedding. Her lehenga was complemented with beautiful silver embroidery.

She completed the look with gold jewellery and minimal makeup. On the other hand, Priyanshu Painyuli was spotted wearing a light pink sherwani paired with an orange dupatta. In the picture, Priyanshu Painyuli is seen dancing with his family. In another picture, the duo is seen performing the wedding rituals. After the wedding, Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi are spotted leaving the place on a sports bike as they bid goodbye to everyone. Take a look at Priyanshu Painyuli’s wedding pictures.

Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi's pre-wedding festivities

Vandana Joshi took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture of her from her Mehendi night. She was seen wearing a beautiful lehenga as she flaunted her Mehendi in the picture. Vandana completed her look with statement earrings and open hair. Priyanshu Painyuli complimented Vandana in the comment section as he wrote, "Wokay then beautiful it's time"(sic). Take a look at her picture.

In one of the videos shared by Vandana Joshi, she is seen dancing with Priyanshu Painyuli on the song Sauda Khara Khara. In another story, Vandana was seen wearing a yellow saree. She was flaunting her kaleere in the picture as she was all smiles for the camera.

Priyanshu Painyuli's wedding functions have begun from November 25 and will continue till November 28, 2020. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Priyanshu had revealed he and Vandana had plans of getting married earlier this year. He further told the portal that due to COVID 19 pandemic, the wedding plans got delayed, but they wanted to end the year on a happy note and therefore held the wedding in the last week of November. He also informed that the couple will tie the knot by taking all the safety norms into consideration by keeping their wedding a private affair that will be attended by only 50 individuals, 25 guests from each of their families.

