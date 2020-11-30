Take A Look At 'Mirzapur 2' Star Priyanshu Painyuli's Stunning Net Worth; Details Inside

Bollywood actor Priyanshu Painyuli has been a part of several movies such as Rock On 2 and High Jack, to name a few. He marked his debut in the industry with Love At First Sight opposite Sayani Gupta, Sunny Kaushal, and Durgesh Kumar in the lead roles in 2016. Since then, he refused to look back and went on to star in various projects like Once Again, Upstarts, and Extraction, among others. Here is everything you need to know about Priyanshu Painyuli's net worth:

Priyanshu Painyuli's net worth

Priyanshu Painyuli has garnered a strong fanbase after acing his role in crime thriller web series Mirzapur 2. According to Networthz.com, the actor’s net worth as of 2020 is $3 million. Priyanshu Painyuli's income comprises of his appearances in movies, series, and brand endorsements. As per Starsunfolded.com, the actor shifted his base from Bangalore to Mumbai in 2010 to pursue his acting career. As Painyuli started as a theatre artist, his first full-length play was Mahua in 2012, in which he essayed the role of Birbal.

Priyanshu Painyuli's web series

Later on, he went on to be a part of Taj Express - The Musical and Internal Affairs, to name a few. After this, he proceeded to act in short films such as Bawdi, A Monsoon Date, and Line of Duty, among others. He also marked his debut into the digital world with Bang Baaja Baaraat in 2015 as Wasim Shaikh and went on to star in Mahabaleshwar and Soulmates.

Priyanshu Painyuli's movies

Priyanshu Painyuli marked his Bollywood debut with Rock On 2, and refused to look back. He appeared in Upstarts, Once Again, to name a few. This year, the actor made his Hollywood debut with Extraction. Painyuli played the role of a villain Amir Asif. Moreover, he also garnered attention for his performance in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur 2 as Robin.

Priyanshu Painyuli's wedding photos

Recently, Priyanshu Painyuli married his long-time girlfriend and dancer Vandana Joshi. The actor’s wedding photos have been making rounds on the internet. Here are some of them that you need to check out right away.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

