'Extraction' Star Priyanshu Painyuli On Postponing His Wedding Plans Due To COVID-19 Scare

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who had a great professional run this year with the success of Netflix's Extraction and Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur 2, is all set to commence a new chapter in his personal life as well. Priyanshu will soon be taking his courtship with longtime ladylove Vandana Joshi a step forward and will be tying the knot with her tomorrow, i.e. November 26, 2020. Although the love birds will take their wedding vows in Priyanshu's hometown, i.e. Dehradun, the soon-to-be man and wife will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai in the second week of December.

Priyanshu Painyuli's wedding got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

In a recent interview with HT, Priyanshu Painyuli spilt the beans about his wedding plans with girlfriend Vandana Joshi and revealed that they were thinking to get married earlier this year, but had to postpone their plan due to the COVID-19 scare. However, Priyanshu added saying he and Vandana did not want to postpone it any further and thus decided to end this year on a happy note. However, the couple will tie the knot by taking all the safety norms into consideration by keeping their wedding a private affair that will be attended by only 50 individuals, 25 guests from each of their families.

Meanwhile, the cocktail ceremony and sangeet ahead of their wedding will be held today, i.e. November 25, 2020, while they will host a reception for their family day after tomorrow. Furthermore, the couple will also be hosting a wedding reception for their industry peers in Mumbai as well. Shedding some more light about the same, the Rock On 2 actor stated that after staying in Dehradun for a while, they will be returning to Mumbai in the first week of December. He also added revealing plans of organizing a small reception in Mumbai for his friends from the fraternity in the second week of December.

About Priyanshu Painyuli's girlfriend

Vandana Joshi is an actor-dancer who hails from Delhi, but is based in Mumbai. After appearing on the second season of ZeeTV's Dance India Dance, Vandana also featured in multiple daily soaps including Dil Se Diya Vachan, Sapno Ke Bhanwar Mein, and Teri Meri Love Stories. She has also been a theatre artist and starred in a couple of plays as well.

