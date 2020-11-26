Priyanshu Painyuli's Fiancee Posts Pictures From Their Mehendi Night; Former Reacts

Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi, his long time girlfriend, are getting married in Dehradun this week. Painyuli’s fiancée took to her social media handle and posted a picture from her mehendi night. She captioned the post, “And it has began (sic). Mehendi night” hinting that the wedding functions of the two have begun.

Priyanshu Painyuli's fiancee posts Mehendi night pic

Vandana Joshi was seen wearing a lehenga choli and left hair open for the function. She went for chandbali earrings and kept her makeup simple. Check out the picture of the actor on her mehendi night below:

Priyanshu Painyuli's comment

The post went viral on social media and a number of people, including Priyanshupainyuli, left a comment on the picture. Several friends of the couple flooded the post with their comments and reactions and showered the couple with much love. Check out some of the comments on the post below:

There were numerous other fans who commented on the post about how gorgeous Vandana was looking on her Mehendi night. Check out some of the comments by netizens below.

Many other netizens left heart and kiss emojis on the picture. Several other netizens showered the two with blessings and love. Check out some of the comments by netizens below.

IG stories of Vandana Joshi

Along with the picture post, Vandana also posted a series of stories on her Instagram account. In one story, Priyanshu Painyuli was seen grooving with Vandana on Sauda Khara Khara song. Check out the Instagram story of the actors below.

In another story, Vandana was seen wearing a yellow saree. She was flaunting her kaleere in the picture as she was all smiles for the camera. Check out the story below.

In another IG story, Vandana was seen shaking a leg with her friend on the song Main Sharabi. The actor was seen wearing a maroon lehenga and choli. Check out the story below:

Priyanshu Painyuli's wedding functions have begun from November 25th and will continue till November 28th, 2020. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Priyanshu had revealed he and Vandana had plans of getting married earlier this year. He further told the portal that due to COVID 19 pandemic, the wedding plans got delayed, but they wanted to end the year on a happy note and therefore held the wedding in the last week of November.

