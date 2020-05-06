Safety Protocol Being Drafted To Resume Shooting Post Lockdown: Producers Guild Of India

Recently, popular Indian film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official social media handle and posted a photo. It was of a clarification made by the Producers Guild of India. It talks about the film shooting process and how it is going to resume soon after the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted. Read more to know what it states:

Clarification from spokesperson

The latest clarification related to filming and shooting by Producers Guild of India states that a work-in-progress document has been recently circulated which talks about the resumption of shooting activities under the guidelines of GUILD. It also stated that this is not a final message and that this document is only an early internal draft by GUILD.

It is for the preparation of shooting in the future. The final safety protocols and guidelines will be formulated and given after a comprehensive consultation with government officials, medical professionals, and relevant industry bodies. This clarification was also posted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his official social media handles. Here is the post:

Producers Guild of India, also known as GUILD, is a film, television and digital content producers’ body representing the producers of audio-visual content in India. It performs various roles and tasks and takes part in matters of policymaking, copyrights protection, taxing, and others. GUILD is responsible for many things including the hosting of two major awards. These award functions include Producers Guild Awards, also known as Apsara Awards, and Dada Saheb Phalke Awards. The last Dada Saheb Phalke award was given to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is often referred to as the Shehenshah of Bollywood. The 2019 Dada Saheb Phalke Award has not been announced yet.

