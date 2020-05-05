Lockdown Cooking: Netflix Comes Up With Hilarious Sacred Games Memes; Check Out

Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, Indians are trying a few things out to keep themselves busy. These things include exercising, art creation, cooking and other things. Netizens, as well as celebrities, are posting videos and photos of their quarantine schedules on their social media handles. Recently, the official social media of Netflix posted several memes. Read on to know more details about these Sacred Games memes:

Lockdown cooking memes by Sacred Games

Sacred Games memes first surfaced back when the first season of this thriller show was aired on Netflix. Fans loved the show and memes related to its characters like Ganesh Gaitonde quickly took off. Now, Netflix has come up again with new Sacred Games memes to engage its followers and viewers. Take a look at some of the hilarious lockdown cooking Sacred Games memes:

Sacred Games is one of the most popular Netflix shows of 2018 and 2019. It was nominated for Emmys and is directed by one of the most critically acclaimed Indian directors, Anurag Kashyap, who is known to have made several offbeat, unconventional movies in his career, like Gangs of Wasseypur, No Smoking and Black Friday. Sacred Games features Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, and Neeraj Kabi in prominent roles. It is based on a novel of the same name. The series has an open ending and it was praised by critics.

