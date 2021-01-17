Vijay Sethupathi's '96 To Pizza: Top 5 Films That Were Remade In Telugu & Other Languages

Vijay Sethupathi is a man of many talents and has proven his worth in the Indian film industry. Sethupathi has been actively working in the Tamil film industry but has starred in films across various languages. His success in the Tamil industry has led to many of his films being remade across various South Indian industries. Take a look.

Vijay Sethupathi’s films and their remakes

1. ‘96

Vijay Sethupathi is known for his portrayal of intense romantic roles on-screen. He starred alongside Trisha in the film, ’96. The film focused on the love story of two high school sweethearts who meet once again during their batch’s reunion party. The film’s success led to a Kannada remake titled, ’99 and a Telugu remake titled Jaanu.

2. Pizza

Pizza was a Tamil horror film that went on to gain approval from the masses and the critics. The story revolved around a pizza delivery (Vijay Sethupathi) who lands into an unexpected circumstance while making a delivery. The film’s success led to a Hindi remake of the same name and a Kannada remake titled Whistle.

Also read | Vijay Sethupathi's 'Tughlaq Durbar' Teaser Out, The Political Drama Promises A Fun Ride

3. Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom

This Vijay Sethupathi-starrer film was a comedy thriller released in 2012. Along with Sethupathi, it also starred Gayathrie Shankar, Vigneshwaran, and Bagavathi. The film was an overall success so much so that it has now created a special place for itself in the Tamil film industry. Many filmmakers tried to replicate its success. No wonder the film was remade in six languages, namely – Pusthakamlo Konni Pageelu Missing (Telugu), Kwatle Satisha (Kannada), Medulla Oblangata (Malayalam), Dokyala Shot (Marathi), Suna Pila Tike Screw Dhila (Odia), and Shu Thayu? (Gujarati).

4. Soodhu Kavvum

Vijay Sethupathi is famous for his romantic roles, but his comedy timing is also one of the best in the industry. He stayed true to this statement in this crime comedy. Along with Sethupathi, the film also starred Ashok Selvan, Bobby Simha, Ramesh Thilak, and many others. The film’s positive reception at the box-office led to Telugu remake titled Gaddam Gang.

Also read | Saqib Ayub Joins Shahid Kapoor And Vijay Sethupathi In Raj & DK's Web Series

5. Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara

Vijay Sethupathi once again proved his expertise in comedy roles through this 2013 Tamil film. The film was written and directed by Gokul. Along with Vijay Sethupathi the film also starred Ashwin, Nandita, Swati, and Pasupathy. Just like all the other films mentioned above, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara was successful at the box-office and was loved by the critics. The film’s success led to Kannada remake titled Jackson.

Also read | Vijay Sethupathi Recently Revealed What His Mother Asked Thalapathy Vijay When They Met

Also read | Vijay Sethupathi To Join Forces With 'Vaada Chennai' Director Vetrimaaran For His Next?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.