Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma Embrace Parenthood As They Welcome A Baby Boy

Celebrity couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are now proud parents to a baby boy. Puja was working on the Star Bharat show Jag Janaani Maa Vaishnodevi till May this year until she quit the show. Viral Bhayani shared the good news on Instagram while revealing that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy. Puja gave birth at a suburban nursing home in Mumbai earlier on October 9.

Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma welcome a baby boy

The couple hid the pregnancy successfully for months. However, once they disclosed the news, they shared gorgeous pictures of the actor’s pregnancy journey. In September, Puja had a baby shower and she had shared the pictures of the same on her Instagram handle. Alongside it, she had expressed her happiness and had written, "I can't express my feelings in words as I am overwhelmed with all the love each and everyone showered yesterday for my 1st baby shower. Starting from my love @kunalrverma thanks for the 1st surprise I loved it Thanks @akankshagkhanna for the lovely cakes @s_m2282 @raaaaannnnjjjjj for the lovely food @payalb86 for all the lovely gifts @dhruvumrania mama & mami @dhruvibsh for the amazing gift And love Thanks to @neha3013 Bua we missed you And to everyone who was present and showered their love I love u all a big hug."

Earlier, the couple shared a beautiful picture from the pregnancy photoshoot while expressing their excitement of welcoming the baby. In the picture, Puja can be seen sitting on her husband’s lap while flaunting her baby bump in a green dress. While captioning the post, Kunal wrote, “Cannot wait more.”

(Image credit: Kunal Verma/ Instagram)

