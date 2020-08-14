Puja Banerjee And Kunal Verma All Set To Welcome Their First Child

Popular TV actor Puja Banerjee is gearing up to welcome her first baby with husband Kunal Verma. Puja Banerjee has confirmed her pregnancy and as soon as the news was out, it took the internet by storm. Puja and Kunal tied the knot in April, amid the global pandemic.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma to welcome their first child soon

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma took the marriage vows amid the nationwide lockdown after dating each other for a long time. The duo had numerous plans for the wedding, but the global pandemic tossed everything. Later, in April, Puja and Kunal took to their Instagram handles and announced their marriage. They opted for a registered marriage. And now, the news of Puja Banerjee's pregnancy is out.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's wedding

In a heartfelt post, the Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor shared the news of getting married to beau Kunal Verma and also expressed her joy. The actor stated that April 15 was supposed to be their wedding but they had cancelled it given the situation. She explained that the two had registered their marriage before one month of the ceremony and thus they are officially married and together forever.

She then shared that they are starting their new life with the blessings of their parents and grandparents as she added, "Given circumstances our heart goes out to all teh people who are fighting for their lives right now and to all the families who lost their loved ones . Our prayers with all of you and a small contribution from our side as the money we were to spend for our marriage function we are donating to people who are in need now This is no time to celebrate with but we will celebrate with our loved ones once the world becomes a happy place again."

The duo decided to donate the money they were about to spend in the ceremonies to those in need. Puja shared a throwback picture from Sindoor Khela festival 2019, featuring herself along with husband Kunal Verma. Kunal was seen applying sindoor on her cheeks.

