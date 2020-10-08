Orlando Bloom Reveals Who His Baby Girl Daisy Resembles The Most

Ever since Hollywood couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first baby, fans have been super excited to know more about their little one. Recently, Orlando went on to reveal who the child resembles the most. The actor also went on to reveal some more interesting facts about his little girl.

During a virtual interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Orlando Bloom revealed who the child resembles the most. Talking about the baby, Ellen said that she is a cute baby. She also added that Katy sent her a picture where her eyes look exactly like Katy. She asked Orlando, “Don’t you think?”, to which Orlando agreed that their newborn has her mother's eyes.

Orlando also went on to say that it was funny because when their daughter was born, he has said, 'Oh, it's me! It's a mini-me'. He added that she then got Katy's blues, which was perfect. He also said that later she kind of looked like his mom.

Also read | Katy Perry Slams Popular Misconception Of Motherhood: 'Being A Mom Isn't A Full Time Job'

Katy Perry and Orlando welcome their daughter

On August 26, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their baby daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. Orlando and Katy shared a post with Unicef, of which the two are ambassadors, confirming their daughter's arrival along with a black and white photograph of their daughter's hand. Along with the post, Unicef also penned a sweet message on confirming the news.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom's new bundle of joy," the caption read. More so, the caption also gave out the new parents' statements which read, ''We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was."

Also read | Taylor Swift's Adorable Gift For Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy Is Winning Hearts Of Netizens

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Rod Lurie’s historical drama film titled The Outpost alongside Scott Eastwood and Caleb Landry Jones in crucial roles. The film revolved around a team of U.S. soldiers who go on to fight against several Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. And now, the actor will next be seen in John Ridley’s much-awaited film Needle in a Timesack alongside Leslie Odom Jr. and Laysla De Oliveira in lead roles.

Also read | Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Combined Net Worth Details As They Welcome First Baby

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Congratulates Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom On Becoming Parents

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.