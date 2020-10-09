Mindy Kaling Reveals She Gave Birth To A Baby Boy In September, Named Him Spencer; Watch

Mindy Kaling recently appeared on The Late Show. Amid her conversation with host Stephen Colbert, she went on to reveal that she gave birth to a baby boy in September. In a video that surfaced on the internet, Mindy Kaling told Stephen, "I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," after the latter asked her to spill the beans about something extraordinary that no one knows.

As soon as Mindy broke the big news, an amused Colbert said, "Don't even know you were pregnant." After this, Kaling admitted that this is news to a lot of people. "I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people. It’s true," she added. Stephen then went on to congratulate Mindy and asked her if she has kept a name for her baby boy. "Yes, he has a name. His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it,” she said in a jovial tone. Watch a snippet of the same below.

Mindy Kaling welcomes baby boy Spencer

As soon as the video went viral on Twitter, netizens poured in wishes for the actor. A user wrote, "Congratulations Mindy. Your news was needed. We all need to hear something good for a change." Another fan penned, "Wow, how wonderful." Many simply replied with hearts and awestruck emoticons.

(Source: @colbertlateshow Twitter)

On October 8, Mindy Kaling took to her Instagram and shared a portrait of herself. As seen in the photo, she pulled off a bodycon pink dress and teamed it up with a pair of white heels. Sharing the pic, Kaling wrote, "This is proof for when you catch me on @colbertlateshow tonight that I’m wearing pants. Join me as I talk to Stephen about my @amazon essay collection." She continued, "Nothing Like I Imagined, and drop some big news!". Mindy's caption had already hinted that she was going to reveal something interesting.

Mindy is also a mother to a 2-year old daughter Katherine. However, over the years, she has not mentioned who the father of her child is. On Thursday, Mindy shared an adorable picture with her toddler in which the mother-daughter duo was caught up in a warm moment. Take a look at Mindy Kaling's daughter's photo.

(Source: Mindy Kaling Instagram)

