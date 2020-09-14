Puja Banerjee Overwhelmed By Surprise Baby Shower Organised By Hubby Kunal Verma

TV actor Puja Banerjee, who is known for playing the role of Goddess Parvati in 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' and Kunal Verma, who is known for his roles in Dil Se Dil Tak and Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna are all geared up to welcome their first child. The duo announced that they got officially married in a registered marriage a few months ago. Hubby Kunal Verma recently threw a surprise baby shower for wife Puja Banerjee. Read on for the quirky cakes and the photoshoots that Puja enjoyed on her 1st baby shower.

Puja Banerjee's surprise baby shower amidst lockdown

Puja Banerjee and hubby Kunal Verma, who announced their pregnancy in August this year, recently had a colourful baby shower with family and friends. Puja could be seen wearing a yellow dress, which seemed to be the theme of the party as well. Many of Puja's friends were also dressed up in yellow attires. The cake that the duo cut on the day was also very innovative and quirky. Where in one cake the phrase "Push puja Push" was written depicting the scene from the delivery room, the other baby shower cake was a lovely blue cake which had a small baby sleeping on the blue sheets. Take a look at a few pics from Puja's baby shower yesterday.

Puja Banerjee captioned her post saying "I can't express my feelings in words as I am overwhelmed with all the love each and everyone showered yesterday for my 1st baby shower. Starting from my love @kunalrverma thanks for the 1st surprise I loved it". The customised cake and the yellow photoshoots with Puja's friends were definitely the highlights of the baby shower. Puja thanked her husband Kunal for organising the lovely baby shower for her. Take a look.

Image courtesy: Puja Banerjee Instagram

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma

Puja Banerjee who is known for her role in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev shared the news of getting married to beau Kunal Verma in a long and heartfelt post. The actor wrote that April 15 was supposed to be their wedding but they had cancelled it given the situation. The two had registered their marriage before one month of the ceremony and thus they are officially married and "together forever".

Promo Image courtesy: Puja Banerjee Instagram

