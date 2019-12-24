Rana Daggubati Pens Post For His 'Mufasa', Says 'thank You For Being You'

One of the renowned Tollywood producers, Suresh Babu Daggubati, is celebrating his 61st birthday on December 24, 2019. His son Rana Daggubati, who is also a famous Tollywood actor, penned a short but a special note for him. Labelling his father a king, he referred him as Mufasa. Sharing a slideshow on his social media feed, he wrote in the caption, 'Happy Birthday my dear Mufasa!! @SBDaggubati 💥💥💥💥💥 Thank you for being You!!' The slideshow of two photos features the father-son duo sharing a happy moment in one of the pictures. While in another, Suresh Babu is seen with a smile sitting beside son Rana during a function.

Take a look at the picture:

The Baahubali actor never leaves any opportunity to express his gratitude towards his father. Last year too, he penned an emotional caption with Suresh Babu's picture. While thanking his father he wrote, 'Thank you for showing me what a hardworking man looks like and always putting our family first. Happy Birthday Nanna'.

On the work front, the 35-year-old actor, who was last seen in Housefull 4, has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming multi-lingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Many news and entertainment portals have reported that he is also busy in a Bollywood project, Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. Apart from films, he is all set to return as a host for the third season of his popular chat show No. 1 Yaari. Reportedly, Rana has already shot a promo for the same at an exclusive set built in a posh pub in Hyderabad. The reports suggest that the show will launch in 2020.

