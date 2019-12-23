Pulkit Samrat's 'Oh My Goth' Pic Makes Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda Go 'how So Hot'

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda seem to be madly in love at the moment. Though their second film together Pagalpanti did not enjoy the desired response, their personal life has been going great guns. After confirming that they were indeed a couple recently, the pair has been winning the fans with their Instagram PDA. The recent example of this was when Pulkit went all gothic for a recent photoshoot. The photographer and the ‘capturer’ of not just the picture was none other than his ladylove. While Kriti Kharbanda ignored her own photography skills, she termed her subject as ‘hot.’

Pulkit on Sunday shared a snap on Instagram where he is dressed in all-black attire and with spiked hair. The lights and the filter added to the 'gothic' feel. The Fukrey star captioned the post, “Oh My Goth!! captured by @kriti.kharbanda 💕 n I mean the picture as well! 🤩” Kriti was love-struck as she replied, “How so hot.”

Here’s the post

Recently, a pic of them in traditional wear had also sent their fans swooning. They had asked if they planning to tie the knot. Pulkit and Kriti recently wrapped the movie Taish. The movie also stars Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane. The movie is being directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Pulkit and Kriti had first worked together in the movie Veere Ki Wedding. The movie had released in 2018. That is their only movie as a lead pair, since the other movies were multi-starrers.

