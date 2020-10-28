Pulkit Samrat Shares His #TaishBuster Of Day; Kriti Says, 'Hi Favourite'

Actor Pulkit Samrat has uploaded his #Taishbuster for the day as he shared a snippet while jamming on his guitar. The post is connected to the upcoming movie + web-series dual named Taish that the actor is a part of. Take a look at the post and read on.

Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram post

Pulkit took to his Instagram as he uploaded a video of him jamming on his guitar and called it his #Taishbuster of the day. The actor started a challenge where his followers share their stress/anger busters with the #TaishBuster hashtag as the word 'Taish' translates to anger. The caption he put along with the picture says – ''My #TaishBuster of the day!! What’s yours?! Keep sending your videos with your idea of releasing your #Taish Lovin’ them all!!!'' Some of the comments on Pulkit’s post read.

The hashtag has over 87 posts that have been shared by the fans and followers of the actor. Pulkit’s girlfriend Kirti Kharbanda has also uploaded her #Taishbuster on her Instagram Feed. Have a look at her posts.

More about Taish

Taish is all set to release on October 29, 2020, on the OTT platform Zee5. The revenge thriller is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and will be released as a feature film as well as a 6-part series together. The movie-cum-series has been shot in London entirely and its ensemble cast includes Pulkit Samrat as Sunny Lalwani, Neha Sharma as Maneet, Kriti Kharbanda as Aarfa Khan, Jim Sarbh as Rohan Kalra, Sunny's childhood friend, Harshvardhan Rane as Pali, Ankur Rathee as Krish Kalra, Rohan's brother, Sanjeeda Sheikh as Jahaan and several others.

Taish’s cinematography is done by Harashvir Oberoi and Priyank Prem Mathur did the editing. The project will be collectively bankrolled under the banners EaseMyTrip. Getaway Pictures Presentation and Soham Rockstar Entertainment of Bejoy Nambiar, Nishant Pitti, Shivanshu Pandey, Rikant Pitti, and Deepak Mukut. Nambiar’s past works include the highly acclaimed crime thriller Shaitaan in 2011 and Amitabh Bachchan-Farhan Akhtar starrer Wazir in 2016.

