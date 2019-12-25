Pulkit Samrat Wedding-inspired Outfits To Amp Up Your Basic Suit And Tie Wedding Look

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has been viral all over the news for his romance with Pagalpanti and Veere ki wedding co-star Kriti Kharbanda. They are often seen appearing at each other's social media posts. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti were last seen during their shoot schedule for Bejoy Nambiar's movie Taish. The movie also stars Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane. Apart from their PDA through their Instagram accounts, Pulkit is widely known for his fashion sense making sure to look on point wherever he goes. Take a look at some of Pulkit's outfits to give you wedding outfit inspirations.

Pulkit Samrat inspired wedding outfits

Floral Kurta

Pulkit can be seen wearing a floral kurta with white pyjamas. The closed neck kurta perfectly accentuates his look and can be easily carried off at the wedding events. Pair the look with bicoloured loafers like Pulkit to give an extra touch to the outfit.

Coloured blazer

Wear a coloured blazer like Pulkit to hype up your plain white formals.

Black designer formals

Go all black like Pulkit's traditional yet stylish 'function look'. Pulkit has donned a black on black look with his kurta showing a train at one side, amping up his look to another level.

Glittery blazer look

A glittery six-button blazer is all you need for a wedding reception look to pair it on top of your white on white formals.

Embroidered kurta

Accentuate your wedding look by wearing an embroidered kurta with colour coordinated churidar. The light coloured kurta gives a sense of newness in your basic wedding look.

Pulkit Samrat news

Pulkit Samrat made his debut in 2012 with Bittoo Boss and was married to Salman Khan's rakhi sister, Shweta Rohira. However, the couple divorced and Pulkit was allegedly linked to his Sanam Re co-star, Yami Gautam, which he denied. After Veere Ki Wedding, Pulkit and Kriti appeared together for the second time in Pagalpanti, which released on November 22, 2019. The couple is said to be in a relationship for the last six months since they publicly accepted their love for each other. Both will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's next directorial although they aren't cast opposite each other.

