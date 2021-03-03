Pulkit Samrat Introduces Unni Elephant From 'Haathi Mere Saathi': 'We Shared Our Meals'

On World Wildlife Day, Pulkit Samrat introduced the elephant from his upcoming film titled Haathi Mere Saathi, alongside Rana Daggubati. Pulkit remarked that for him, it isn’t just the title of his movie anymore. He spoke about the time he spent and shared with a 'gentle beast', Unni the elephant. Samrat mentioned that Unni is playful, understanding and 'more human than any human he knows.'

Speaking about how blessed he feels to spend a year and a half in the forest with this beautiful soul, Pulkit Samrat added that Unni and he shared their meals quite often and that they used to have red rice with sambhar. More so, he added that he fed the elephant huge red rice balls mixed with jaggery. Adding to this, the Fukrey actor recalled the time when he was once having an apple and he offered one to Unni.

However, Samrat continued that Unni smelled it and threw it away, leaving him 'shocked'. This did not deter him from trying more. The actor wrote that he offered him another apple and he still did the same. Later on, Pulkit's director Prabu Solomon walked to the former and explained to him that the fruits that what people eat are usually adulterated with chemicals and wax is applied on them to give them the expensive shine, penned Pulkit.

He added, "Animals are very smart at noticing when nature’s products have been tampered with. He took another apple, cleaned it up, wiped off all the wax and offered it to Unni. This time the mighty elephant took the apple and enjoyed it. Made me realise how much we humans tamper with nature and its beauty."

Pulkit asserted that this planet isn’t for people alone but it’s to share with all life forms. "We can be highly educated but the wild ones know better about how to respect Mother Earth and it’s offerings. I wish, we understand this before it’s too late and our blunders cost us our beautiful planet and the life on it. Let’s work with nature, rather than against it," he concluded.

Pulkit Samrat introduces Unni the elephant

The trailer of Haathi Mere Saathi will be unveiled on March 4. The makers announced that the movie is all set to hit the marquee on March 26, 2021. The trilingual film will showcase the thrilling fight between man and nature to save the elephants and the ecosystem.

