Sunny Leone Shows How She Found Husband Daniel In Fun Video; 'Found Him This Way'

On Tuesday night, Sunny leone chilled with her husband Daniel Weber in her room. At first, she grooved to the beats of a song and then went to show how she found her partner. Sunny, decked up in a casual black tee and denim, showed how Weber was relaxing on his bed. Sharing the same, she wrote, “Lol I found him this way. Please don’t ask. Haha,” followed by laughter emojis. Leone is currently in Kerala, accompanied by Daniel Weber and kids, as she’s shooting for the upcoming season of MTV's reality show, Splitsvilla.

How Sunny found her husband Daniel

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Reposts Scene From 'Citylights', Thanks Patralekhaa 'for Sharing Lines'

Sunny is quite active on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her whereabouts. She has been sharing many BTS pics and videos from the sets of the show in Poovar Island Resort. Her kids enjoyed the backwaters and also made fond memories at the beach. More so, Sunny played cricket and football with her team in Kerala.

In another video, her kids were seen splashing water on her with the help of a play gun. It was on January 15 when she kick-started the shooting with Rannvijay Singha. "We are BACK!!! Rannvijay Singha. So happy we going to be shooting again real soon. Not only working on screen together but he’s familia. My little big brother," she wrote while sharing a glimpse from the sets.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' March 2 Written Update: Samar Dedicates First Salary To Anupamaa; Vanraj Proud

Also Read | Sunny Leone Says 'marry Me' As She Stuns In White Gown, Here's What Fans Have To Say

On February 5, the makers of Splitsvilla unveiled a new promo that gave a glimpse of the sets of the show and the contestants. As of now, Kevin Almasifar, Salman Zaidi, Nikita Bhamidipati, Vyomesh Koul, Riya Kishanchandani and Samruddhi Jhadav will be the contestants on the show. More so, this year, the audience will witness double twists. Splitsvilla X3 is set to premiere on March 6, from 7 pm onwards.

Before Sunny began shooting for Spiltsvilla, she announced another new venture. She will be seen playing the lead role in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming directorial, Anamika. The movie went on floors in December and Sunny had to get trained to fit into the skin of her character in the outing. While sharing a BTS video, Leone quipped that Bhatt has the 'eye of the tiger' and that she had too much fun on the sets.

Also Read | Sana Khan To Anushka Sharma: Bollywood Brides Who Set Wedding Fashion Trends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.