Sana Khan Gets Papped For First Time In City Post Tying The Knot With Anas; Watch

Sana Khan, who quit showbiz in October 2020 after sharing a lengthy statement on social media, was spotted in the city on Tuesday for the first time ever since she got married to Mufti Anas Saiyed in November. In a video that surfaced on the internet, Sana donned an Abaya and greeted the paps. However, when the shutterbugs requested her to pose for the camera, she waved at them and walked away. She locked her car and left for home.

Sana Khan spotted in the city

It was on October 8 when Sana Khan took to her Instagram and bid adieu to showbiz forever. Sana penned a lengthy note and expressed that the entertainment industry has given her all kinds of fame, honour and wealth but she has realised that she should not make "wealth and fame" her only goal. She then added that from now on, she will "serve humanity" and follow the order of her Creator. Sana went on to call it her "happiest moment" and asked fans to always remember her in their prayers.

After a month, on November 21, she broke another big news on Instagram and mentioned that she tied the knot with Mufti Anas Saiyad from Gujarat. Sana and Anas got married in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of their families. She shared many glimpses of her wedding festivities. While in one set of pics she was dressed in a beautiful white embroidered gown with a crepe, in another set of images, she pulled off a red-orange embellished lehenga. She then jetted off to Gulmarg, Kashmir, for her honeymoon. Sana Khan's wedding and honeymoon photos flared all over the internet. She also flaunted her Mehendi in some of the photos.

Before quitting showbiz, Khan made special appearances in films like E, Bombay to Goa, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, and others. She was last seen in Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops, alongside Karan Tacker, Kay Kay Menon. Sana had begun her career in acting in 2005 after she was roped in for a film titled Yehi Hai High Society.

