Ankur Rathee On 'Taish' Releasing As Movie & Web Series: 'People Will Look Back & Compare'

Ankur Rathee's shows have always made a mark on the viewers. The actor was recently seen in the thriller drama Taish. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, actor Ankur Rathee opened up about Taish being released as both, a movie and a web series. The viewers could watch the film and six-episode web series both on the OTT platform ZEE5. Here is what he had to say about it

Ankur Rathee talks about Taish being released as both, a movie and a web series

Ankur spoke about the acclaimed director Bejoy Nambiar and said, “Bejoy is a pioneer in creating a story to be consumed in two different mediums. People will look back either this success or the failure of The OTT version of Taish or the film version of Taish. People will look back at the respective success and failure and be able to compare and say ok, what is the best medium for a film of this genre or this nature of this cast of this story.”

Talking about the nature of Taish, Ankur Rathee said, “what Bejoy has allowed and that’s why it is revolutionary is that he has allowed the viewers to watch the same film in two different ways and that changes a lot about what the audience prefers. So for a genre like Taish what is it that the audience is wanting to watch in a digestive episodic chunks or do they want to watch it in a more theatrical and cinematic way. So for me, it is such a bold revolutionary move by Bejoy and I am so happy because months from now people are going to look back and people are going to use Taish as a case study to determine how they want to market or distribute their films. Now more and more people and filmmakers will ask themselves this question when they make their films or when they make their series that maybe this is better as an episodic or maybe this is better as a series or a film. So he has started that conversation in a much more significant way by taking this step.”

Ankur Rathee in Taish cast

Taish cast featured several talented actors like Jim Sarbh, Pulkit Samrat, Harshhvardhan Rane in among others. Ankur Rathee played the role of Krish Kalra. He is the younger brother of Jim Sarbh’s character, Rohan Kalra. Ankur Rathee and rest of the cast had a blast while shooting for Taish. Here is a look at some of the behind the scenes fun between Taish actors Jim Sarbh and Ankur Rathee.

Ankur Rathee in Taish

Image Credits: Ankur Rathee and gorkeypatwal Instagram

