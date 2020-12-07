Armaan Khera Opens Up On Bagging 'Taish': 'It Was The Worst Audition Of My Life'

Armaan Khera is still basking in the glory of the huge success of Taish. Khera spoke to Republic World about his audition for the role of Jassi that he is playing in the series. He also spoke at length about several aspects of his performance, the success of the show, and how his audition went.

Armaan Khera opens up about his Taish audition

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Armaan Khera opened up about his audition for Taish. He described it to be ‘the worst audition of his life’. He said that he did not want to disappoint Karan Malli who was sending him to auditions for the past 2-3 years.

Elaborating more about his audition for Taish, Armaan revealed that after the audition was over, he sat there thinking what was happening to him. The next day, Karan called Armaan and they both were laughing over the phone for over five minutes. Armaan recalled the feeling that Karan knew it was a bad audition.

Armaan said, “We both laughed for 5 minutes because we both knew the situation and then he asked me whether I would accept the offer?” Armaan also added that it was the first time someone had said that to him. And he did accept the offer. Armaan Khera in Taish has played the character of Jassi. Jassi is Harshvardhan Rane’s character Pali’s younger brother. Armaan Khera in Taish has been loved by the viewers of the series.

Opening up about the environment on the sets of Taish, Armaan Khera said that the only time it got intense on the sets of Taish was when they were performing a scene. He added that apart from the time they were enacting the scene, everyone was having the time of their lives. He said, “Even when we were rehearsing and practising lines, it was always funny and amazing because everybody knew exactly what that had to be and to execute that on set flawlessly that was the best part. We did not allow what was happening in the film to get in the way to us meeting each other and really making a family”.

Taish is a Bijoy Nambiar’s directorial. Taish's cast includes Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Jim Sarbh, Neha Sharma among others. It revolves around a secret between two people that sparks violence and changes everyone’s lives.

