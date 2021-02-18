Pulkit Samrat Pens Informative Post On Mental Health, Reveals His Path To Keep Him 'sane'

The Coronavirus pandemic had taken a toll on everyone’s mental state, leaving some in a state of depression while the rest suffering from some mental illness. Actor Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram and penned a post while sharing his ways of keeping himself sane and away from such mental illness. The actor in the lengthy post also shared certain ways that can allow people to put their idle minds into constructive use to avoid negative thoughts protruding in the mind.

Pulkit Samrat's words of wisdom on mental illness

The actor guided that “Observation” is one of the ways to control the mind from running in various directions leading to the human mind wandering “into these endless, lightless black holes of thoughts that play games.” “Some mornings are slow. However, on such mornings, the head runs the fastest and in every direction. It’s important that we observe, rather than indulging in these thoughts. A major exercise that’s been helping me keep my sane side on is “Observation”. Mental health does take a toll when you begin to indulge in every thought that your idle mind presents you with. It’s only human to get pulled into these endless, lightless black holes of thoughts that play games with your mind. It’s superhuman to be able to look at these thoughts from far, observe them, and let them go. Indulgence in such thoughts is haarnikaarak for your mental peace. Just like my body, my mind deserves a good workout daily. We very often neglect this. A mental gym needs no equipment, only intent and a little time. Free hai, overuse karo. Indulge nahin, observe karo.. #mentalhealthmatters,” the Fukrey fame actor wrote.

This is not the first time that the actor has taken out time to spread some positive light through his social media handles about issues pertaining to social interest. Pulkit has been sharing thoughts on fitness and workouts in the past while disseminating information about its pros and cons. Earlier, he has shared a post on Instagram on work out and called it “a form of meditation” for him. While sharing his “work out gyaan” the actor wrote, “For me, working out is a form of meditation. Nothing; but for me, my body, and my soul having a conversation with each other. No outside factor matters. Only what lies within matters. Observing my breath and being in sync with it gives me my own version of pranayama! Breathe in... Breathe out... Breathe in the calm. Breathe out the storm ;) & keep flexing.” (sic)

