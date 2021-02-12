Pulkit Samrat shares thoughts on his workout regime, calls it a 'form of meditation'

Actor Pulkit Samrat who is often seen sharing stills from his workout regime while exuberating fitness goals, took to Instagram and shared his thoughts on working out and called it “a form of meditation” for him. The Fukrey actor also shares his ways of working out in the gym daily that helps him stay calm. In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a powder pink vest paired with grey joggers along with a filter mask.

Pulkit Samrat shares thoughts on work out

While sharing his “work out gyaan” the actor wrote, “For me, working out is a form of meditation. Nothing; but for me, my body, and my soul having a conversation with each other. No outside factor matters. Only what lies within matters. Observing my breath and being in sync with it gives me my own version of pranayama! Breathe in... Breathe out... Breathe in the calm. Breathe out the storm ;) & keep flexing.”

Pulkit had earlier shared a post while explaining his fitness regime in detail. The actor had shared a picture from one of his gym sessions and penned a lengthy note with it. While explaining the importance of workout he also said that he balance his work with his workout. He had captioned the post and narrated his story of working out in the gym. He wrote how he pushes for "one extra set" that gives him all the gains. He wrote, "How many hours do you workout? That’s what people keep asking me. Well... I workout till I drop! Literally!! No fixed hours. Your body tells you how much can it push on a particular day and when it needs to be rested. So I don’t follow a fixed number of hours or a fixed rest day kind of routine. I listen to my body and respect what it says. There are days when I hit the gym feeling low and unmotivated but end up working out for 90 minutes and then there are days when I feel am gonna kill it today, and end up working out for just 20 minutes! Whatever be the number of minutes that I workout for, the most important thing for me is to hit that “one extra set” by the end of it. That one extra set gives me all the gains. That for me is the game-changer.” (sic)

On the work front, Pulkit was last seen essaying the lead role in ZEE5’s thriller drama Taish. He will next feature essaying a brief role in the most-anticipated Pan-India film Haathi Mere Saathi. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the drama film was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu as Kaadan and Aranya. The cast of this film is headlined by Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, and Zoya Hussain.

