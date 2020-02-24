Pulkit Samrat's BTS Video From 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Is Too Cute To Miss

The much-anticipated film Haathi Mere Saathi has been making headlines for various reasons. Fans are very excited after watching the teaser of the film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Recently, Pulkit Samrat shared an adorable BTS video from the sets of the film which is too cute to miss.

Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram to share a BTS video where he can be seen chilling with his new best friend Unni the elephant. Pulkit can be seen feeding Unni food, continuously petting him and giving him lots of hugs. Pulkit Samrat can also be seen exercising on Unni’s tusk and having adorable moments that will bring a smile to one’s face. Towards the end of the video, one can hear Pulkit saying‘Haati sahi mein mera saathi hain.’ Watch the adorable video here.

The film Haathi Mere Saathi is being directed by Prabhu Solomon. Apart from Pulkit Samrat, the film also stars Rana Daggubati, Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles. The film is based on the life of a man who lives in the forest for over 25 years, it was also reported that film will somewhat be based on the lines of the classic film, The Jungle Book.

The film, Haathi Mere Saathi will also address environmental issues such as deforestation and many others. The film, Haathi Mere Saathi will also be made in Telugu by the title, Aranya and Tamil titled as Kaadan. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on April 2, 2020.

