Pulkit Samrat Starts Prepping For His Next Film Titled ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’

Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat is in full gear to prepare for his next film. He recently took to his Instagram and posted an image from his table read for his upcoming movie. According to a media statement, he has already started preparing for his role in the movie which will be called Suswagatam Kushamadeed. The film is going to be directed by Dhiraj Kumar. Read all the other details here.

Pulkit Samrat's new movie 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' preparations

Pulkit Samrat has reportedly signed for two movies with Meta4films and Insite India production house. Suswagatam Kushamadeed is one of those two films. The film is said to start production soon and Pulkit has already begun his preparations for his role.

The actor shared a picture of himself with the team from one of the reading sessions from this upcoming project. He captioned the post by writing, "New Beginnings #SuswagatamKhushamadeed Prep work on!!". The movie is written by Manish Kishore and will be directed by Dhiraj Kumar. The plot of the movie is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and is capable to conquer everyone with its warmth. The movie will be shot in Delhi and Agra for most parts. Yellow Ant Productions will be co-producing the film.

Although it is revealed that Pulkit Samrat will be playing the lead role, other Suswagatam Khushamadeed cast members are yet to be announced. Pulkit is in a major form with his current lineup of releases. He has a theatrical release for Haathi Mere Saathi lined up for Makarsankranti 2021. He also revealed that the Fukrey franchise will see its third installment soon and he will be a part of it without any doubt. Pulkit will also be seen in Bulbul Marriage Hall.

Seeing Pulkit in a new avatar after his enthralling performance in Taish is surely going to be exciting. Taish was directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Starring Harshawardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh Kriti Kharbanda and Sanjeeda Sheikh along with Pulkit Samrat in the pivotal role. The show gained a lot of popularity and appreciation for all the actors and definitely gave them a boost in their careers.

