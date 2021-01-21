Pulkit Samrat Shares First Look Of 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed' With Isabelle Kaif, See Here

Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif are all set to share screen space together in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed for the first time. The entertainer with an underlying message on social harmony will witnesses Pulkit Samrat essaying the role of a Delhi boy named Aman, with Isabelle playing the role of Noor who hails from the city of Agra. Read on to know what Pulkit Samrat has to say about his chemistry with Isabelle Kaif and being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed cast talks about the film

In a media statement, Pulkit Samrat stated that his chemistry with Isabelle is quite dhamakedaar and people on set say that they look like a patakha together. Speaking about Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle, he added: “Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She’s extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerized.”

Pulkit took to Instagram to share the first look from the film with his co-star where the two can be seen in their Dandiya costumes. He wrote, "Namaste - Aadaab. Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! Presenting the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed" You can see the Instagram post here.

The new on-screen pair recently shot their Dandiya-raas number under the supervision and choreography of Ganesh Acharya.

Acharya talked about the song and said, "The song is a mix of a Jagrata and dandiya dance and the leading couple has done justice to it. I know Pulkit is a fantastic dancer, but Isabelle surprised me as she is new, but she learned the steps with ease. The two rehearsed for several days, and the romance and the chemistry that comes across on the screen is perfect!”

Titled Ban Piya, the song features Pulkit and Isabelle in black and gold desi costumes with 400 background dancers in traditional outfits. Speaking about Ban Piya, Samrat quipped that it is one of the biggest songs and it looks really colorful.

He added, "The way it is shot it will leave people stunned while watching it on the big screen. Masterji has introduced some interesting steps, and the hook step is quite catchy".

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is produced by Insite India and Endemol Shine India in association with Yellow Ant Productions, helmed by Dhiraj Kumar and written by Manish Kishore.

Image Credits: Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif Official Instagram Account

