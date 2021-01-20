Pulkit Samrat Pens Heart-warming Note On 'Shoot Life', Says 'vanity Van Is My Holy Place'

On Wednesday, January 20, Taish actor Pulkit Samrat, took to Instagram, and penned down a heart-warming note about his ‘shoot life’. According to the actor, his vanity van is his ‘holy place’, where he can ‘cry, scream, laugh, dance’ and be himself. He coupled the caption with a monochrome mirror selfie clicked in his van. Check out the post below:

Pulkit Samrat’s ‘shoot life’

Whenever Pulkit finds himself lost in the ‘sea of talented people’ on movie sets, vanity van is the ‘space’ that he craves for. The actor adds that his van keeps him ‘grounded and balance’ to maintain ‘equilibrium’ amidst the chaos of showbiz life. Hence, he considers his van as a ‘holy place’.

Shoot life. My van’s my holy place. I can cry there. Scream there. Laugh ridiculously, dance like no one’s watching and cause no one’s watching, I can roam naked too! It’s my space that I crave for while am on the set where I belong to the director, producer, writer, choreographer, cinematographer, spots, light men, my fellow actors, dancers, setting team, costume team, production team, assistants, sound people and many many more visitors!

When I loose myself in the middle of this sea of talented people, I rush to my van. For grounding, for balance, for the equilibrium that’s easy to lose. My set’s my happy place. My van’s my holy place.

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of the actor appreciated him by flooding his post with sweet comments. While some were left ‘wowed’, others went on to call him cute. Here’s a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

On the work front, Pulkit was last seen essaying the lead role in ZEE5’s thriller drama Taish. He will next feature essaying a brief role in the most-anticipated Pan-India film Haathi Mere Saathi. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the drama film was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu as Kaadan and Aranya. The cast of this film is headlined by Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal and Zoya Hussain. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the release of the movie was delayed. Initially, the film was supposed to hit the cinema houses in April 2020, now, it is up for a release in March 2021.

