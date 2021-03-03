Pulkit Samrat Shares His Look As Shankar The Mahout In 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

Pulkit Samrat's film Haathi Mere Saathi is all set to release on March 26, 2021. The makers recently dropped its trailer on Youtube while Pulkit shared his look from the film. The actor plays the role of a Mahout in the film. Here is Pulkit Samrat's look as Shankar in Haathi Mere Saathi.

Also read | Pulkit Samrat Shares Picture Of Him Getting A Haircut; Fans Call The Actor Cute

Pulkit Samrat's look from Haathi mere Saathi

In the picture, Pulkit is seen wearing a checkered shirt and white Ganji in the film. He also carries a scarf over his neck and a stick in his hand. He wore a typical pendant with a black thread on his neck and earrings. He is seen walking in front of an elephant he tames. He wrote that the film will release on March 26 this year.

Also read | Kriti Kharbanda Is Beau Pulkit Samrat's 'cutie Pie'; See Her Latest 'Superwoman' Photo

The film stars Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in lead roles. The Tamil film is called Kaadan, the Telugu version is called Aranya while the Hindi version is called Haathi Mere Saathi. The film is directed by Prabhu Solomon. The film will focus on the issue of animal abuse and most parts of the film are shot in forests. Take a look at Pulkit's look as Shankar in the film.

Also read | Pulkit Samrat Believes In Spicing Up Leg Days, New Initiative #trainwithpulkit

Reactions to Pulkit Samrat's Instagram post

Pulkit's beau Kriti Kharbanda wrote 'yeah' with fire emojis. His co-actor Isa Kaif sent in emojis to congratulate him. Pulkit's fans wrote that they are extremely excited for the film to release. Fans even mentioned that his look is very good in the film and they're looking forward to watching it soon. Other fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Image source: Pulkit Samrat's Instagram

Image source: Pulkit Samrat's Instagram

A sneak peek into Pulkit Samrat's Instagram

On world wildlife day, Pulkit took to his Instagram to talk about his film Haathi Mere Saathi and his love for animals. He was seen sitting on an elephant while taking a ride during the shoot of his film. Pulkit wrote, "For me, this ain’t just a title of my movie anymore. It stands true to the time I shared with this gentle beast." He introduced his elephant Unni who is playful, gentle, understanding. He shared, "He is more human than any human I know. I feel blessed to spend a year and a half in the forest with this beautiful soul." He also shared a picture of himself getting a haircut. He wrote to his mom that he doesn't want to get his hair cut. Take a look at Pulkit Samrat's photos.

Pulkit Samrat's movies

Pulkit Samrat's movies such as Sanam Re, Fukrey, Fukrey Returns and Pagalpanti has garnered him immense popularity over the years. He was last seen in the ZEE5 original film Taish that has an ensemble cast. The film featured Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane. Pulkit was seen playing the role of Sunny Lalwani. He will soon be seen in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed starring Isa Kaif.

Also read | Pulkit Samrat Spotted Filming 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed' In Delhi; Isabelle Kaif Stars Too

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.