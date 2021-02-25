Pulkit Samrat Spotted Filming 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed' In Delhi; Isabelle Kaif Stars Too

After sharing the first look of the Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif-starrer Suswagatam Khushaamadeed later last month, the former was recently snapped on the sets of the upcoming Dhiraj Kumar directorial. On Thursday, the Taish actor was spotted with his entourage in the streets of Delhi by Viral Bhayani. In the pictures, Pulkit looked nothing less than suave in a black and white outfit.

Pulkit Samrat shoots for 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed' in Delhi

Pulkit Samrat will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif's sister, debutante Isabelle "Isa" Kaif in prolific filmmaker Dhiraj Kumar's upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. Last month, i.e. in January, the makers had announced the film by unveiling the first look of lead couple Pulkit and Isabelle. Now, photographs of the Pagalpanti actor from the sets of Suswagatam Khushaamadeed have surfaced online.

The 37-year-old is currently shooting for the film in Delhi. Earlier today, in the pictures shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Pulkit could be seen in a white printed t-shirt paired with ripped denim pants and black sneakers with hints of white as he was surrounded by his entourage. Along with sharing the pictures, Viral revealed wrote, "Pulkit Samrat spotted on the sets of Suswagatam Khushaamadeed in Delhi"

Check out Pulkit Samrat's photos below:

About 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed'

On January 20, 2021, Pulkit Samrat had shared a black a white photo with a mystery girl from the shoot of what appears to be a dance number from Suswagatam Khushaamadeed and wrote, "Goofy, fun & gorgeous! Can you guess who my co-star is in". On the next day, he shared two photographs to unveil the first look of the film with Isabelle Kaif and revealed that she will be his leading lady in this Dhiraj Kumar film. He wrote, "Namaste - Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! Presenting the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed".

Take a look:

The upcoming film is touted to be a mass entertainer with a message of social harmony. While Pulkit is said to play the role of a Delhi boy, Aman, Isabelle will be seen playing the role of an Agra girl, Noor. However, more details about the Suswagatam Khushaamadeed cast and Suswagatam Khushaamadeed release have been kept under wraps by the makers.

