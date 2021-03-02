Pulkit Samrat Shares Picture Of Him Getting A Haircut; Fans Call The Actor Cute

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat is known for his quirky posts on social media. The actor recently shared a picture of himself getting a haircut. He made a cute expression while posing for the camera and wrote a hilarious caption that caught fans' attention. Check it out.

Also read | Pulkit Samrat Follows Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's 'skincare Saturday' Advice

Pulkit Samrat's haircut picture

Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram to share a picture of him getting a haircut. He made babyface in the picture and showed his puppy eyes. He wrote to his mom that he does want to cut his hair. His hair is parted on one side while the hairdresser was seen cutting his hair. Take a look at Pulkit Samrat's photo.

Also read | Pulkit Samrat Believes In Spicing Up Leg Days, New Initiative #trainwithpulkit

Reactions to Pulkit Samrat's photo

Several celebrities and fans of Pulkit commented on his photos. His girlfriend actor Kriti Kharbanda replied saying that he looks like a good boy. Celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim sent laughing emojis. Fans mentioned that the actor looks extremely cute and innocent. Others flooded the comment section with laughing emojis along with heart emojis. Take a look at the comments on Pulkit Samrat's latest post.

Image source: Pulkit Samrat's Instagram

Image source: Pulkit Samrat's Instagram

Also read | Pulkit Samrat Spotted Filming 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed' In Delhi; Isabelle Kaif Stars Too

A sneak peek into Pulkit Samrat's Instagram

Pulkit Samrat shared a picture of himself posing with his gym equipment. He flaunted his biceps while working on his core. He wrote that he is training dirty and eating clean. He also shared a picture with his pet husky Drogo. He is seen shaking hands with Drogo as he lied down. He wrote that he is missing his pet dog and wishes he could stay with him.

He added, "Never too happy with the goodbyes!! Major missing happening." He also shared a picture of himself with a facemask. He tagged Kriti and mentioned that he is following her skincare routine. Here are some of Pulkit Samrat's latest Instagram photos.

Pulkit Samrat's movies

Pulkit Samrat's movies like Fukrey, Veerey Ki Wedding, Sanam Re and Dolly ki Doli have entertained the audience over the years. He was last seen in the ZEE5 original movie Taish. He will soon be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi starring Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rana Daggubati, and Zoya Hussain. The actor will be seen playing the role of Shankar. The film is all set to release on March 26, 2021.

Also read | Pulkit Samrat Writes 'lazy Feels' In His Insta Post While Enjoying Delhi Weather

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.