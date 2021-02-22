Pulkit Samrat Writes 'lazy Feels' In His Insta Post While Enjoying Delhi Weather

Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram to update his fans on his well-being. Sharing a selfie, Pulkit informed his fans that he is enjoying the cold weather in Delhi. Simultaneously, the actor also can't help but get washed away with the wave of laziness due to the weather.

Pulkit Samrat's Instagram update

Pulkit Samrat is enjoying his time in Delhi as he told his fans in his Instagram post that he loved the weather there. The 37-year-old shared a selfie of him in bed and wrote in the caption 'Lazy feels' referring to the cold temperatures in Delhi. He also wrote that it is difficult for him to get out of his bed in the morning leaving his warm blanket.

Fans react to Pulkit Samrat's Instagram post

Fans wrote loving comments under the post for the actor. One fan commented how good Delhi's weather and food are while another complimented the actor saying he looked handsome in his selfie. A fan enamoured by Pulkit wrote 'watching you like listening to angels sing'.

Pic Credit: Pulkit Samrat Instagram.

One fan complimented the actor and called his looks 'hot n spicy'. A fan also called Pulkit 'Prince of Delhi'. Referring to his upcoming project with Isabelle Kaif, a fan commented about how she is waiting for his new movie 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed'.

Pic Credit: Pulkit Samrat Instagram.

Pulkit Samrat's photos on Instagram

Pulkit enjoys staying active on social media as he often shares photos with his fans to keep them updated. From selfies to workout videos, Pulkit posts many images on Instagram for his followers, enjoying a following of over 1.2 million, the actor often shares selfies and pictures with his dog.

Pulkit Samrat's upcoming project

In his upcoming project, Pulkit will be seen opposite Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif's sister. In the movie 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed', Pulkit is all set to romance Isabelle as he plays the role of a Delhi boy while Isabelle will play the role of a girl from Agra. Pulkit took to Instagram to share the first look of his new movie saying that he is excited to show his fans his new work.

