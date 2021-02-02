Pulkit Samrat On Full Occupancy In Theatres, Says 'cheers To Return Of Movie Nights'

Pulkit Samrat, in a short Instagram video, shared with his fans and followers that theatres are now opened at full occupancy. He stated that the centre has allowed theatres to open completely and that there were to be 100 per cent bookings as long as people followed the safety protocols. Pulkit Samrat urged his followers to remember the magic of watching films in a theatre and that of scattered popcorn all around.

He asked his fans to go to theatres as an act of support towards their favourite actors so that their movies would do well in the box office. He started the video by saying, “Suswagatam Khushaamadeed” which is the name of his upcoming movie. He captioned his video as, “Suswagatam Khushaamadeed 🙏 Cheers to the return of Movie Nights!! Ab jald milenge aapse aapke favourite theatre mein 💓 (Will see you at your favourite theatre soon)".

Pulkit Samrat, on January 21, 2021, posted the first look of the film Suswagatam Khushamadeed. The actor is seen with Isabelle Kaif who will be debuting alongside Samrat in this film. The two are seen in festive costumes in what looks like a song sequence. The actor posted the caption “Namaste – Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! Presenting the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed”.

'Suswagatam Khushamadeed'

The film written by Manish Kishore and to be directed by Dhiraj Kumar will be shot extensively in Delhi and Lucknow. As per National Herald, Kumar said the movie is supposed to be a lighthearted comedy with an underlying message of social harmony for its audience. Its main purpose is to lighten people's minds from all the troubles caused by the pandemic. The theme of the movie is, love triumphs all obstacles.

The director felt that having Pulkit Samrat onboard was an advantage as the actor originally hails from Delhi and is well-versed with the dialect. Samrat said that the film has elements of both humour and the ability to engage its audience. He could not wait, to see his character pop off the paper and come alive and spread love, as per the site. Pulkit Samrat's movies like Haathi Mere Saathi and Taish are also lined up for release this year.

