Pulkit Samrat's Post-workout Picture With His Gym Buddy Is Too Adorable To Miss!

Taish actor Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram in order to share a post-workout picture with his workout partner, his pet Siberian Husky who goes by the name of Drogo. In the image that can be found below, one can see that Pulkit, who is accompanied by an exhausted Drogo, is looking straight into the camera. Drogo, on the other hand, is visibly famished and is looking away from it. The image below can be found on Pulkit Samrat's Instagram as well.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat Tags GF Kriti As FRIENDS' 'Rachel'; Compares Himself With Ross

The Post:

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat Pens An Inspiring Note About Fitness, Says 'consistency Is The Key'

Pulkit Samrat's Instagram following, as of this writing, stands at around 1.1 million followers. As of this writing, Samrat and his team have posted close to 1300 photos and videos through his handle. Through Pulkit Samrat's most recent pictures and videos, one can see that Samrat has been working out regularly and is reminiscing the time he spent with the cast members of what could considered to be his breakout film, Fukrey. Pulkit Samrat's video that features stills of his Fukrey co-stars can be found below.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat Pens Down An Appreciation Note For His Body Double In 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

Pulkit Samrat's video library on Instagram is made up of snippets from the various moments from the actor's life. Additionally, every now and then, the actor would posts pictures with his girlfriend, Kriti Kharbanda. Some of the pictures of the two can be found below.

The Pictures:

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat has been receiving praises for his performance in Zee5's Taish. Taish is an original Zee5 series that, along with Pulkit Samrat, stars the likes of Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Harshvardhan Rane. Bejoy Nambiar is the person who has created the series in question.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda Shares A No-makeup, Sun-kissed Selfie, Fans Shower Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.