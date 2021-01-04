Pulkit Samrat Tags GF Kriti As FRIENDS' 'Rachel'; Compares Himself With Ross

On Monday morning, January 4, Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. It was his caption that stole the show. Pulkit first mentioned that Hugsy penguin, dressed up as a quirky snowman, was photobombing their photo. After this, he went on to pen a sweet note for Kriti.

The Pagalpanti actor referred to Ross and Rachel from FRIENDS and wrote, "Not sure if am anything like Ross but this hottie is definitely a lot like Self made, strong, goofy, funny, stylish, clumsy and hot." More so, he added that Kharbanda and he are "friends before lovers". As soon as the post was up on the internet, fans of the duo rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "You ppl look so cute together...!!! God bless," whereas another fan penned, "Fav couple."

Pulkit Samrat tags Kriti Kharbanda as 'Rachel'

Recently, Kriti Kharbanda joined Pulkit's family to ring in the New Year. The latter posted a picture of his "modern family" and Kriti, in no time, dropped a lovable comment on it. The duo posed for a portrait with the Fukrey actor's extended family. "We love. We fight. We fight for each other. We laugh together. We laugh at each other. We celebrate the ups and share the burden of our downs. At the end of all this, we remain 'us' and that’s what’s the most important thing. #gratitude", wrote Pulkit on Instagram. Soon, Kriti replied to his caption and wrote, "I love u".

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda often pen sweet notes for each other on social media. On the former's birthday, December 29, Kriti shared a mushy photo with her "baby" and went on to call him a "one in a billion". She added, "There’s no one like you, and there never will be."

On the work front, the duo worked together in Anees Bazmee's directorial, Pagalpanti. They also shared screen space in the recently released web series titled Taish, alongside Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane. The show garnered positive reviews from fans.

