AIMIM's Waris Asks 'Why Is No One In Govt Held Accountable?' Over Pulwama, Silent On Pak

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan on Friday remembered the brave CRPF jawans who had lost their lives in the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the AIMIM leader questioned the Modi government over why has there been no official inquiry set up by the government to investigate the terror attack.

Today as we remember our brave soldiers who were martyred in #PulwamaAttack last year.



I have few questions to the Modi Govt which haven't been inquired yet.



1, Why the CRPF personnel wasn't airlifted even when there was an intel input of an IED attack?



AIMIM's Pathan, like other opposition parties, raised similar questions like how the terrorists managed to entre into the CRPF convoy route with RDX. He also asked the government on who has been held accountable for the security lapse which led to such a disastrous terror attack.

2, Why then HM or no one in the Govt has been held accountable for the security lapse?



3, How has that terrorist managed to enter in to the convoy route of CRPF with huge quantity of explosives?



4, Why no inquiry has been commissioned in the attack by Govt till now?



Opposition raises questions over the attack

Earlier on Friday, various opposition parties like NCP, Congress, and CPI-M had questioned the Centre over the terror attack. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and posted three questions, that were aimed to hit out at the Modi government. Despite Pakistan-based JeM claiming responsibility to the attack, Gandhi questioned 'who benefitted the most?' and made no mention of Pakistan. Moreover, he enquired what the outcome of the investigation into the attack and asked who was held responsible for the security lapses.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, former NCP leader Nawab Malik had also questioned the Central government over the investigation into the Pulwama attack, details of which are still scarce. He said that the people first want to know the truth about the incident and then look to a memorial. He also put out a tweet to pay homage to the martyrs of the attack.

"The Pulwama attack martyred 40 jawans and it became an international and election issue. To date, no investigation has been carried out as to how the RDX reached there, from where was the vehicle purchased. It is also reported that the perpetrator served some prison time in Kashmir. People want to know the truth," Nawab Malik said.

"It's a serious issue. We first need an investigation for the truth to come out, then they can continue with their memorial," Malik added.

Pulwama Attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Post the Pulwama terror attack, all-India protests had erupted. The attack was condemned by leaders across the party lines and civil society. Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure.

