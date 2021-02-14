Pulwama Terror Attack: Bollywood Stars Pay Tributes To Brave Souls And Their Families

Recalling the terror attack of Pulwama that killed 40 valiant Indian soldiers, two years back on February 14, several Bollywood stars paid their tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives. The incident happened when a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying the soldiers. Bollywood stars like Rajkummar Rao, Karthik Aaryan, and many more prayed for the departed souls.

Bollywood stars on Pulwama Attack

Rajkummar Rao paid tribute to the soldiers where he shared the pictures of the soldiers who laid their lives two years back and wrote, "A sincere tribute to all our martyred brothers. #Pulwama Attack". Actor Kartik Aaryan also offered his prayers to the soldiers on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack. He took to Twitter and wrote, "#PulwamaAttack के शहीदों को नमन. On this day, 2 years back, 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives for our nation in the Pulwama attack. Prayers for the brave souls and their families. We'll always be in debt of yours". Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also bowed down to the martyred jawan and paid his respect. "Salute. #PulwamaAttack".

#PulwamaAttack के शहीदों को नमन🙏 On this day, 2 years back 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives for our nation in Pulwama attack. Prayers for the brave souls and their families. We'll always be in debt of yours 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/wU0NDDmkTN — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 14, 2021

A salute to the brave hearts who sacrificed their life in the line of duty on this day. #PulwamaAttack — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 14, 2021

Pulwama Attack

Two years ago on February 14, 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were martyred in one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. After the deadly attack, a Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the terror attack. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured. After this attack, India had also withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan and the whole international community had expressed its strong support to India in the wake of the terror attack. The memorial having names of all 40 jawans killed in the attack was inaugurated on February 14, 2020, at CRPF's Training Centre at Lethpora camp in Pulwama. The memorial is inscribed with the names of all the 40 troopers along with their photographs and the motto of the CRPF -- "Seva and Nishtha" (Service and Loyalty).

