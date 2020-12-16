Punit Pathak And Nidhi Singh Visit Hospital To Meet Choreographer Remo D’Souza

Choreographer-actor Punit J Pathak who recently tied the knot with his fiancé Nidhi Moony Singh paid a visit to choreographer and director Remo D’Souza at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on December 15. The newlywed couple was spotted outside the hospital engaged in a conversation with Remo’s wife Lizelle. The 46-year-old director had suffered a heart attack on December 11 and was rushed to the hospital and was initially in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared pictures and videos of the dancer who was papped outside the hospital with his wife. In the pictures, the newly married couple can be seen in conversation with Lizelle while inquiring about Remo’s health updates. While captioning the post, Viral Bhayani wrote, “Circumstances changes, unexpected news of #remodsouza came but a good friend and colleague #punitjpathak could not alter his wedding at the last minute. But the married couple came to visit #remodsouza and his wife #lizelledsouza today.” Apart from the pictures, the video showed the couple standing outside the hospital while talking to Remo’s wife.

Soon after the dancer reached home, he took to Instagram and uploaded a post while wishing a speedy recovery to Remo D’Souza. He shared a throwback picture where the two can be seen hugging each other with love. While expressing his love and concerns for the Race 3 director, Punit wrote, “As @remodsouza sir says life is all about the second chance... today after meeting you sir I realized what you mean by this. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SIR - 11/12/2020. Love you lots sir!!!”

Earlier on December 14, Remo’s wife Lizelle shared a video on Instagram of the recovering choreographer from the hospital. The video showed Remo tapping his feet to a peppy track of Believer. She shared the clip with the caption, “DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER …… @remodsouza THANK YOU, EVERYONE, FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS ……”

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal recently shared that the filmmaker-choreographer is on the path to recovery. Juyal, who has worked with Remo D'Souza in dance films ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, took to Instagram to give a health update to fans. "Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. "Just send him healing energies everyone, that's it," the former "Dance India Dance" contestant wrote on December 12.

