Aamir Ali Poses With Remo D'souza In Hospital; Says 'My Brother Is Back'

Choreographer Remo D'souza recently suffered a heart attack, shocking his fans. While he is recovering in Kokilaben Hospital, actor Aamir Ali gave him a visit. While sharing a picture with the choreographer on his Instagram handle, Aamir reassured fans about Remo's health.

Aamir Ali gives Remo D'souza's health update

Remo D'souza recently was rushed to the hospital after he suffered from a heart attack. He underwent angioplasty surgery and has been recovering in Kokilaben hospital. Aamir Ali took some time out to visit him. He took to his Instagram to share a picture and captioned it as 'My brother is back.' In the picture, Remo can be seen wearing a hospital gown and showing his back to the camera, whereas Aamir is taking the selfie wearing a mask.

Also Read : Remo D'Souza is 'recovering', says actor-dancer Raghav Juyal

Fans went on to wish good health to the choreographer. One user thanked Aamir Ali for sharing the picture and wrote, ''Its good to see him alright. Thanks a lot, Aamir for sharing this. Stay safe'', whereas another user wrote, ''Remo sir is back take care Remo sir may u have a speedy recovery.''

Also Read : Nora Fatehi is glad that Remo D'Souza is recovering, prays for his family

Earlier, Aamir shared a few old pictures with the choreographer on December 13, 2020. He captioned the picture as ' My brother is healthy n will be dancing soon..' The picture was shared two days after Remo D'souza's heart attack incident. Fans breathed a sigh of relief and sent out their prayers. Some users flooded the post with 'God bless you', and others wished the choreographer a speedy recovery.

Remo D'souza suffered from a heart attack on December 11, 2020. He is currently recovering from his surgery and will be back on his toes soon. His wife Lizelle, shared a video of him dancing on a lively song. She wrote on her post, 'DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER ...... @remodsouza THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS.'

Also Read : Remo D'souza Dances With His Feet In His Hospital Room, Wife Lizelle Shares Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.