Nidhi Moony Singh Shares Griha Pravesh Ceremony Videos, Has Adorable Banter With Punit

Nidhi Moony Singh recently took to her Instagram stories to share clippings from her Griha Pravesh at Punit Pathak’s house, after the grand wedding ceremony. In the video shared, she is seen entering the house after leaving behind her first footprints by soaking her feet in a dish full of red Alta. Another video also showcases the ring-finding ceremony which was won by Nidhi even though Punit was the one to find the ring first.

Nidhi Moony Singh’s rituals at home

In the new video shared on Nidhi Moony Singh’s Instagram story, she is seen entering their house while leaving a mark of her first steps in the house. Her husband Punit Pathak is seen right next to her. In the next video, her steps have been shown properly as this ritual is a major part of the Griha Pravesh ceremony after marriage.

Nidhi Moony Singh is seen dressed in a stunning orange saree which has a green border with a golden touch. She is also seen wearing printer pink dupatta around her head, which was also a part of her bridal outfit. In accessories, she is spotted wearing a bunch of golden neckpieces along with a pair of silver payals. She is also spotted with red chudas which are generally worn by all brides for the first few days after the marriage.

Nidhi Moony Singh’s hair has been tied up neatly while her makeup has been kept light for the occasion. Punit Pathak, on the other hand, is spotted wearing a dark blue sherwani, which creates the right contrast with Nidhi’s look.

In another video shared on Nidhi Moony Singh’s Instagram story, the two love birds are seen making an attempt to find the ring in the dish of milk and rose petals. Punit Pathak places his palms in the dish but has to give in when Nidhi asks him to play fair with simple eye contact. The adorable video showcases the immense love they have for each other. Have a look at the video shared on Nidhi Moony Singh’s Instagram here.

