Nidhi Moony Singh Shares Glimpse Of Her Dream Wedding; Calls Punit Her 'fairytale'

Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh have been making headlines because of their fairytale wedding. Their wedding pictures have taken the internet by storm and left fans in awe of the couple. Recently, Nidhi took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their big-day with fans. In the post, she also called Punit her ‘fairytale’. This stirred a wave of excitement among fans who bombarded the post with comments. Have a look at Punit Pathak's wedding photos.

Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh's wedding photos

Punit Pathak tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh on Sunday. The grand reception was held at Lonavla. Reminiscing her big-day, Nidhi took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the ceremony with fans. In the picture, Punit and Nidhi are all smiles as they sway together. Nidhi donned a bright pink lehenga that had intricate details laced on it. On the other hand, Punit opted for a light pink sherwani that perfectly complimented the bride's outfit. Along with the picture, Nidhi also penned a heartwarming caption that read, "My Best Friend...My Boyfriend...My Fiancé...My Husband...My Fairytale...". Take a look at Nidhi Moony Singh's photos of her wedding day:

Their ardent fans couldn't contain their excitement after seeing these photos. They poured in several comments and reactions that filled the post. One of the fans wrote, "Such a cuteee picture", while two others expressed, "Giving us major couple goals", "Both are looking soooooo sweet". Some of the fans blasted the post with congratulatory wishes, "Happy married life both of u", "I love you both be the same always", "U guys look soo adorable together". Take a look at some of the reactions.

Fans Reactions and comments

Also Read: Punit Pathak And Nidhi Moony Singh's Fun-filled Wedding Reception Photos Go Viral

Also Read: Punit Pathak Awaits Bride Nidhi's Arrival As He Gives Fans A Peek Into His Wedding Venue

Fans have been going gaga over Nidhi Moony Singh's photos of her wedding. In her previous posts, Nidhi shared a glimpse of her Haldi ceremony. She donned a yellow saree and teamed it up with a dark red blouse. However, she wrote a special note which stated that the saree was of her mother. Her caption read, "Haldi Day Saree: I have had this saree since I was a kid who thought of getting married someday. This is my mother’s saree and I have always wanted to wear it for a special day. Maangtika: My mother wore it for her wedding and 38 years later I wore it for my haldi hoping to look as pretty as @sitarasinghraghuvanshi"

Also Read: 'ABCD' Actor Punit Pathak Announces Wedding Date With Fiancé Nidhi Moony Singh

Also Read: Punit Pathak's Fiancé Nidhi Moony Singh Shares Her Haldi Look & Fans Feel It Is Thoughtful

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.