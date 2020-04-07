The Debate
Sana Khaan Uses 'saara Gussa' On Bedsheet While Trying To Drive Away Coronavirus

Bollywood News

Recently, Sana Khaan shared a fun video on her social media wall, in which she is furiously washing some sheets. Her fans are praising her cuteness. Watch it

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sana Khaan

Indian model-dancer and Bigg Boss fame Sana Khaan has often grabbed the attention of internet users. From her stunning pictures to break down moments, every post on Sana Khaan's social media wall has turned into a talk of the town. Now, her recent post is catching the eyeballs as she is seen angry. Though Sana Khaan is furious, her expression and caption are tickling the funny bones of her fans and followers. 

READ | Sana Khaan Talks About Sexism & Feminism In Her Post; Is She Slamming Melvin Louis Again?

Since many of us are aware of the nationwide lockdown and how it has cooped people indoors, the social media platforms are the only medium of communication. While many Bollywood and TV celebs are spreading awareness, Sana Khaan thought of giving a moment of laughter to her followers. In the video, she used her legs to beat the bedsheet.

Sana Khaan posted a video, which features her. In the video, Sana looked adorable as she furiously washes a bedsheet at home. Instagramming the video, she also wrote a quirky caption for it. Her caption read, 'Go corona go 🦠 / Saara gussa yahan 😂 / With tht slogan I removed ever bit of dirt outta tht sheet 💪/ Btw I hv 2 washing machines n u all knw how'.

Watch Sana Khaan's video below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sana Khaan (@sanakhaan21) on

READ | Sana Khaan Responds To Melvin Louis' Explosive Recording, Says He Wants To 'blackmail' Her

Not only from her posts, but the 32-year-old actor also gave an insight into her quarantine through the story session. In the story session, she was seen having a fun banter with her mother. She also added a pinch of humour while doing home chores including cooking. To make her story session more intriguing, she posted a few videos, in which she was seen lip-synching on popular dialogues.

READ | Sana Khaan Breaks Down, Reveals Shocking Details Of Ugly Break-up With Melvin Louis; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sana Khaan (@sanakhaan21) on

READ | Sana Khaan Mulls Over Taking Legal Action Against Melvin Louis, Says 'will Think About It'

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
