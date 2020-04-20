Pyaar Karona Fan Reactions: Salman Khan Gives 'goosebumps' With 'strong Message'

Salman Khan has been actively spreading awareness on Coronavirus or COVID-19. After urging fans to stay home by sharing several videos and pictures, the actor has taken another step and made a song. It is titled as Pyaar Karona and gives a message of defeating coronavirus.

Pyaar Karona is sung by Salman Khan with lyrics written by him and Hussain Dalal. Sajid Wajid has composed the music. The track delivers several messages on coronavirus. The song also marks Salman's debut on YouTube with his own channel, Being Salman Khan. Check out what fans have to say about the song.

Pyaar Karona fan reactions

A Beautiful Heart Touching Track With a Strong Message. Hats Off & A Big Salute To The Megastar @BeingSalmanKhan 🙏🏻

& The Best Part Is His Voice. He's a Wonderful Singer. His Voice Is Extremely Soothing ♥️

Go Like & Subscribe Now 🙏🏻#PyaarKarona

#PyaarKarona

Salman i'm hearing on loop . Salman Khan you can only bring this idea to spread awareness in the world through this music . It's so meaningful and through song you told everyone you're feelings about the current situation 👏 #PyaarKarona — RENU❤SID-MYCHERRYPIE (@RENULOVESID) April 20, 2020

Chhaa gaye @BeingSalmanKhan Bhaijaan !!! The intensity in your eyes speaks volumes about the message u want 2 convey through the song !



Simple lyrics...yet so impactful ! Straight from the heart ! #PyaarKarona https://t.co/infBHtaUoV — Kunal Das ❄️ (@kunald_original) April 20, 2020

Beautiful lyrics & sung well by @BeingSalmanKhan

#PyaarKarona Video.

The lyrics express exactly what #SalmanKhan wants to tell the world — #PyaarKarona, madad karona, sabr rakho na.

"Saare Jahaan Se Achcha Hindustan Hamara " 🇮🇳 ❤👌https://t.co/xaICgUyWyq — sabina lamba (@SabinaLamba) April 20, 2020

Pyaar Karona video song

Salman Khan is currently residing at his farmhouse in Panvel. He reportedly shot Pyaar Karona song there with minimal resources. The Dabangg actor is with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush Sharma and kids. As per reports, Jacqueline Fernandez and Lulia Vantur are also spending the lockdown with Salman at his farmhouse.

