Pyaar Karona Fan Reactions: Salman Khan Gives 'goosebumps' With 'strong Message'

Salman Khan has been actively spreading awareness on Coronavirus or COVID-19. After urging fans to stay home by sharing several videos and pictures, the actor has taken another step and made a song. It is titled as Pyaar Karona and gives a message of defeating coronavirus.

Pyaar Karona is sung by Salman Khan with lyrics written by him and Hussain Dalal. Sajid Wajid has composed the music. The track delivers several messages on coronavirus. The song also marks Salman's debut on YouTube with his own channel, Being Salman Khan. Check out what fans have to say about the song.

Salman Khan is currently residing at his farmhouse in Panvel. He reportedly shot Pyaar Karona song there with minimal resources. The Dabangg actor is with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush Sharma and kids. As per reports, Jacqueline Fernandez and Lulia Vantur are also spending the lockdown with Salman at his farmhouse.

 

 

